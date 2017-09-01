Poll story ‘a sham’: LETTER

(Re: ‘Grits rise in poll’ in the Aug. 29 edition of the Examiner)

Even for the Barrie Examiner, this front-page story was a sham.

From the start of the story until the end, all the writer did was to try to disprove the headline.

You quoted two professors, one retired, who had negative things to say about the Liberal government and the leadership.

Come on! The Grits are up in the polls, like or not. Obviously not!

When I was in politics, it mattered a great deal what your government’s policies were. I don’t need to hear from an academic that they don’t.

One thing that the professor had right is fact the opposition is indeed “wobbly.”

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown has no policies. None he cares to share with the citizens of Ontario.

And he does have trouble when the whole executive of an Ottawa riding association resigns because they didn’t like the smell of the nomination process.

In our opinion, your paper has a duty to be somewhat balanced.

The article on Aug. 29’s front page was anything but.

Aileen and Kevin Carroll

Barrie

EDITOR’S NOTE: Aileen Carroll is a former Liberal MP and MPP in Barrie.