Illuminate Barrie
Robert Wilson, of R.W.G Essentials, helps install nearly two dozen banners near the main stage in preparation for this weekend’s Illuminate Barrie Festival. The event kicks off with opening ceremonies Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Allandale Station Park along the city’s waterfront. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
