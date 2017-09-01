It’s back to the books for thousands of students across the county on Tuesday.

While youngsters and their parents prepare to return to school, Simcoe County District School Board staff are also getting ramped up for the new semester.

“Teachers are prepping their classrooms and lessons for the year, and school administrative staff are ensuring that everything is in place for a smooth start to the year,” said board spokeswoman Melanie Slade Morrison. “School offices are also open to families who are registering new students, and to students who have appointments with their guidance counsellors or other staff.”

Families with specific questions can also call their school, she added.

Many of the students heading to school will be getting there through the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium.

More than 34,000 youngsters in the public board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, from junior kindergarten up to Grade 12, will get to classes and back home on 715 school vehicles every day, according to consortium chief executive officer and general manager John Barbato.

The consortium’s First Rider Program has been offered at more than 30 locations around the county over the last two weeks.

“We want to welcome kindergarten students to the experience of riding a bus for the first time,” he said. “It will help them, and their parents, to be more comfortable with the process and responsibilities of riding a school bus.

“Our program focuses on educating the parents and the students of the rules and responsibilities of riding, and waiting for the school bus.”

Barbato said it’s important that parents have their kids at the school bus at least five minutes early to be prepared and waiting.

“Youngsters should wait for the bus away from the road, not be playing around at the bus stop and waiting safely for the vehicle,” he said. “They should board the bus single file and holding the hand rail, especially the younger students. They are smaller and are taking big steps on a school bus for the first time.”

Then it’s time to find a seat, sit down and be quiet so the driver can focus on road, he added.

Motorists should also be focused on the road when school returns, according to Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers, who added there will be increased police enforcement in school zones next week.

“Speed is a major concern and that extra presence and monitoring should aid in reminding motorists to slow down,” she said. “We want motorists to be aware of their surroundings and be ready to react to unexpected situations.

”Children will be excited going back to school and often move fast, forgetting the dangers around them.”

Parents should plan ahead and give themselves enough time to get to school the first week.

“Often rushing or dropping students off at the last minute causes crowding at the Kiss ‘n Ride areas near the schools,” Rodgers said. “Parents should prepare their children ahead of time about what to expect the first day and emphasize the importance of being aware of their surroundings while exiting vehicles or walking to school.”

Motorists are reminded they must stop, at least 20 metres away, whenever approaching a stopped school bus with its alternating red lights flashing and stop arm extended. The only exception is if there is a median (physical barrier) in the centre of the road and you are approaching the school bus from the front.

Drivers who fail to stop are subject to being charged under the Highway Traffic Act, resulting in fines ranging from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.

Teachers aren’t the only folks preparing for the new school year.

Many construction/reconstruction projects across the Simcoe County District School Board will also be completed in time for the first day of classes on Tuesday while others are still in the works and in some cases, such as the new south Barrie high school, still in the planning stages.

Preliminary projections suggest the public board will have more than 50,000 students (approximately 36,000 elementary and 15,000 secondary) heading back to the classroom in 86 elementary schools, 14 secondary schools and seven adult learning centres.

The board has a number of major capital construction projects, and smaller projects, on the go according to business and facility services superintendent Brian Jeffs.

The overall budget for more than 100 renewal construction projects of varying sizes this summer was approximately $20 million.

“These included new roofs, upgrades to parking lots, re-bricking of buildings, replacements of windows and HVAC systems, storm-water management and more,” he said. “Due to the size and scope of some projects, some construction may continue into the school year.”

Staff work with contractors and the schools to minimize disruption for students, he said, adding the projects are part of regular maintenance of facilities.

Guthrie Public School north of Barrie in Oro-Medonte Township had a small roof fire at the end of July. The fire was contained to the roof and a mechanical room with some damage to an abutting classroom. All clean-up and maintenance is completed and the school is ready for students next week.

The board’s capital construction projects include the Boyne River Public School, a new elementary school in Alliston, which will open to students next week.

The renovation and addition at Barrie North is also wrapping up, Jeffs said.

“Some work will continue into September, but staff are ready to welcome students,” he added.

Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland is under construction. The foundation is completed and walls are going up, and the school is expected to open in September 2018.

Elmvale District High School is also receiving an addition and renovation through a partnership with the community and Springwater Township. The project will include a community kitchen and a fitness centre/weight room on the school property that will be shared with the community. That project is anticipated to get underway in September.

Other ongoing capital projects include additions at Mountain View and Cameron Street schools in Collingwood and at Clearview Meadows in Stayner. Those projects are at various stages of design and construction.

