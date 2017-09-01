Barrie police have confirmed the age of a woman whose body was found near Dyment’s Pond off Victoria Street earlier this week.

Police say the 39-year-old Barrie woman was believed to be living in a wooded area near the pond west of Anne and John streets.

She has been identified, however her name will not be released at the request of the family, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

”We don’t know the cause of her death. It’s a sudden death we came across,” she said. “However, it is not criminal (in nature).”

Police continue to wait on further results of a post-mortem examination conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto on Thursday, Rodgers added.

Police say when the body was discovered on Tuesday, it had “obvious” signs of decomposition.

Just after 11 p.m., Tuesday, police received a call from a woman at Wellington Plaza saying a man approached her and said there was a body in the marsh area of Dyment’s Pond.

A man who identified himself as Cory, but who did not want his last name used, told an Examiner photographer at the scene on Thursday that he knew the woman.

“She was an incredibly big-hearted woman and she cared about others,” he said, while standing over the area where the woman’s body was found. “But she was also incredibly tough and could handle herself.”

There are a group of homeless people across Barrie who choose to live the way they do, Cory said.

“I’d rather live outside than in a rooming house on Ross Street,” he said. “This way I have more control of my life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from Mark Wanzel

