Soft launch
Viewed from a ball bucket, Sault Ste. Marie resident Chris Kin spent Thursday afternoon hitting softballs at Shear Park in Barrie in preparation for an upcoming tournament. As it turns out, Kin can hit the ball far, as he was forced over the fence to retrieve several balls that left the park. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Viewed from a ball bucket, Sault Ste. Marie resident Chris Kin spent Thursday afternoon hitting softballs at Shear Park in Barrie in preparation for an upcoming tournament.
As it turns out, Kin can hit the ball far, as he was forced over the fence to retrieve several balls that left the park.