The long, Labour Day weekend has shortened the list of city services available in Barrie.

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday, Sept. 4. Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week. Materials must be curbside by 7 a.m. on your collection day (www.barrie.ca/CurbsideCollection).

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Barrie Transit service will be extended in the evening to accommodate the Illuminate Barrie Festival.

The last buses will leave the downtown terminal at approximately 11 p.m. Transit will operate on the regular Sunday service schedule on Monday, Sept.4. (www.barrie.ca/TransitNotices).

All city recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Downtown parking, on-street and lots, is free on all statutory holidays. Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour with a daily maximum of $15 (www.barrie.ca/Parking).

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Barrie Landfill is closed regularly every Sunday and Monday.