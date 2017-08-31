NEW TECUMSETH – A worker has died as the result on an incident at F&P Manufacturing in Tottenham early Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the death is non-suspicious in nature and the Ministry of Labour is investigating, according to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson.

“We were notified very early this morning of an incident where a worker had sustained a fatal injury while apparently setting up a stamping press,” said ministry spokeswoman Janet Deline. “Emergency services and the coroner attended the scene (who) pronounced the worker deceased.”

She said it was not clear at this point if the worker was declared deceased at the scene or at hospital, adding privacy legislation prevented her from disclosing the age and gender of the victim.

Ministry of Labour inspectors were on scene Thursday and a ministry engineer was also expected to attend, Deline said.

“I don’t have any word if we have issued any orders at this point. We’re still waiting to hear back from (investigators). Our investigation is ongoing at this point,” she said. “If we issued an order for a site-wide shutdown, like a stop-work order, we’re still waiting to hear if we have issued any orders pertaining to that.

“It could (conceivably) be specific to a piece of equipment or a specific location or it could be site-wide,” Deline added. “If we did not issue that order, but the company has done that on its own, that would be up to their (the company’s) prevue, not for us.”

Deline said it is unclear if the victim was directly employed by F&P or another agency.

“We’re not sure of the relationship yet,” she said.

