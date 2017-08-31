INNISFIL – A Barrie teenager faces impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a utility pole in Lefroy Wednesday evening.

South Simcoe police called to the corner of Ewart Street and Killarney Beach Road at 7:15 p.m. found a badly damaged car and a broken utility pole.

A young woman, identified as the driver, was taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics, where she was treated for minor injuries. Her passenger was not injured.

A police officer accompanied the 17-year-old to the hospital, where she was arrested for impaired driving.

After testing at the police station, she was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Her driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.