Essa Road work continues in Barrie
Several excavators stretch across Essa Road from Tiffin to Anne streets in Barrie as the $8.85-million project, involving utility relocations, traffic signal replacement, replacing portions of the existing water-main, and the complete reconstruction of the roadway, including curbs and sidewalks goes into full swing this week.