ESSA TWP. – The multi-year reconstruction of the County Road 90 conduit between Barrie and Angus continues, but not with much help from Mother Nature.

Costs of overseeing the roadway, one of the busiest in Simcoe County, was downloaded by the province to the county in the 90s.

The six-year reconstruction project from Angus to Barrie’s west end, anticipated to be completed by 2019, is expected to come in at approximately $84-million and has been done in stages.

It entails widening the road to five lanes, which includes a centre turning lane as well as drainage and interchange improvements, new asphalt and two major bridge replacements.

According to previously released traffic counts, the annual average daily traffic volume on the highway is 17,000 per day and on some stretches, more than 20,000.

While the work continues, there have been weather-related challenges this year according to Christian Meile, the county’s director of transportation and engineering, including work around the new Elliot Bridge being constructed over the Nottawasaga River east of Angus.

“The wet season we have experienced this year has caused delays with our on-going construction on County Road 90,” he said. “The wet weather has certainly caused some minor delays with paving work and other activities and has also shifted final completion of the Elliot bridge to be adjusted to spring 2018.”

Meile said the construction site was flooded out multiple times due to high water levels of the river, forcing workers to wait until waters subsided.

“During each occurrence where the cofferdam systems were overtopped, and once the water elevations receded, the contractor had to spend additional time on cleanup of the sediment from the event as well as fish relocation,” he said.

Paving operations for the Phase 2 contract of the project between Line 10 and Line 8, including the County Road 40 realignment, were delayed because contractors needed four to five consecutive days of good weather to pave in echelon, meaning two pavers needed to be side-by-side to eliminate a construction joint between lanes.

“It was a challenge this summer to find that window of opportunity where we had favourable weather to pave,” Meile said.

Two lanes of Highway 90 traffic will remain open with temporary lane reductions for staging but minor traffic delays can be expected, he added.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work as quickly as possible to complete this major road project,” Meile said.

Essa Township Mayor Terry Dowdall said his “heart goes out” to residents along Highway 90 whose property and lives have been affected by the construction over the past few years.

“But when it’s all done it’s going to be a safer road,” he said. “If we can save some lives, it’s certainly worth it.”

“This has been one lousy summer for road construction. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” Dowdall added.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said Highway 90 is a vital link.

“The city of Barrie has strong ties with Angus and Canadian Forces Base Borden. Connections between our communities have always been important, which is why we introduced the Angus/Borden Barrie Transit route.

“These improvements to Highway 90 will strengthen our ties, while improving our economies and quality of life.”

