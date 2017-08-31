In painting, many would consider portraiture to be the most difficult to do well, yet it didn’t stop Alan Gibbs.

The Barrie artist will be showing his latest work at the Barrie Art Club for the month of September.

He credits the club’s Friday morning portrait sessions for helping to hone his skill. He’s dabbled in art most of his life, but was always too busy working to pursue it until he retired and moved to Barrie.

“I’ve always been fascinated by trying to create a likeness and liked the effect of light on the face,” said Gibbs, who particularly likes interesting character faces to capture in a variety of mediums from watercolour to oil, acrylic, conte and/or graphite pencil drawings.

Some of the portraits in the show are of his fellow painters, who take turns being a model for the Friday morning sessions and some are of people he has met, such as the re-enactors at Fort Willow.

Most are painted at the Barrie Art Club, but he often revisits his work, along with photos taken of the model, to create a variety of portraits in different sizes and mediums.

“Recently, I wondered what some of the past ‘Art Giants’ would have made of our Friday morning sessions, if Henri Matisse (1859-1954) Post-impressionism, Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) Cubism, Max Ernst (1891-1976) Surrealism and Andy Warhol (1928-1987) Pop Art came on Friday what would be their artistic interpretation of our model,” Gibbs said.

“In answer to that (and) using their work as a guide I have made some images in their respective styles,” he added. “One major difference is the asking prices of these works.

“For example, Picasso’s Lady Sitting in a Chair sold for $45 million. My price is just a little lower.”

Originally from England, Gibbs moved here with his family in 1986, when the pharmaceutical company he was working for expanded to Canada.

After he and his wife retired at 55, they sold their house in Markham and moved to Barrie, where their oldest daughter lived.

His wife, Berl, became involved in the senior centre at Parkview Community Centre and he joined the Barrie Art Club.

That was 12 years ago and since then he’s been an active volunteer, helping out at the annual Huronia Festival of the Arts and Crafts at Kempenfest, participating in life drawing classes with professional models, and attending the monthly artist talks and/or demonstrations that have included Cyril Leeper, a world-renowned portrait painter who lives in Simcoe County.

“The Barrie Art Club has made a real contribution to my art work,” said Gibbs, citing workshops and club members who share their knowledge. “We try and help one another.”

Gibbs marked his 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to England, which included a visit to the place the couple met.

Today, they have three adult children, all girls, and five grandchildren.

An opening reception of his art show takes place on Friday at the Barrie Art Club, located at 304 Dunlop St. W., Unit 17, from 7-9 p.m.

Another artist, Jo Appleby, will be showing her work in the Le Loovre section of the gallery and the members use ‘coastal waters’ as the theme for this month’s show. All of the work will be on display until Sept. 30.

For more information on the Barrie Art club and its activities, visit www.barrieartclub.com.