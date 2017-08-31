A man found sleeping in a room he had not rented at the Barrie Motel was arrested by city police Wednesday.

Just after noon, officers were called to the Donald Street motel because an employee found a man who had not rented Room 14 sleeping there.

Police found the man sleeping in the bed but he refused to rise, demanding officers leave him to sleep.

It's believed he forced his way into the room and, when confronted by the employee, refused to pay the fee, police said.

He was charged with breaking and entering and accommodation fraud, then taken to the Barrie police station, where it was determined he was also bound by a probation order, which he was breaching.

A 52-year-old Barrie man was held overnight in police cells for a bail hearing Thursday morning.