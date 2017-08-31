Award-winning pianist returning to Barrie

Chris Au returns to Barrie next week with a new program of music that features piano sonatas by Mozart and Prokofiev as well as a Chopin’s Barcarolle.

The Toronto-based pianist finds music brings him a lot of joy and he is passionate about sharing it with people.

It’s reciprocal, as he won the First Audience Prize at the 2010 Klaviersommer Bad Bertrich on his first trip to Germany after high school.

Since then, he has won many prestigious prizes in Australia, where he grew up, including the Sydney Eisteddfod Piano Recital Championship.

He has also performed in Hong Kong, where he was born, Los Angeles, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain as well as Canada.

Au participates frequently at summer festivals such as Banff Centre, the International Holland Music Sessions, and the Kawai Sydney International Piano Festival.

He has been studying the piano since he was five years old and is currently working on his artist diploma at the Glenn Gould School, Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto.

He is a recipient of the Jerry and Joan Lozinski full-tuition scholarship and recently completed a performance diploma at the same school.

The concert Midday Music With Shigeru concert takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., beginning at noon.

Admission is $5 each, free for students.