Barrie's Allandale Station land should be surrendered to the Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples (OCIP), the city has now been told, because it is an Aboriginal burial ground.

Last week OCIP made this demand to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

This week the demand has been made to Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

“We have little or no confidence in the City of Barrie to manage the archaeological remains while respecting Indigenous people with a right or interest in the site,” said Keith Doxsee, governor of OCIP area 7, which includes Barrie, in an Aug. 29 letter.

He also wants a public apology from the City of Barrie “for past wrongs”.

Lehman said Doxsee already has the city's answer.

“On this, our comment would be that Mr. Doxsee's claims have already been addressed in the comments made last week by the province, the Williams Treaty First Nations and the Huron-Wendat,” he said.

Huron Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui has questioned OCIP's legitimacy, while the Chippewas of Rama, a Williams Treaties First Nations member, said Doxsee does not represent any of its members.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport said the province will consider OCIP's letter to Wynne, then review and assess the requests.

Earlier this month, Doxsee said the Allandale Station land needs a public inquiry, or a criminal investigation, to determine if an Indigenous burial site was desecrated. He sent this request to Lehman, Wynne and Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown.

Doxsee said he has had no answers from Wynne, the ministry or the PCs about OCIP's demands.

Doxsee did receive an Aug. 24 response from the city to his earlier demands, but was not satisfied with it.

“The city has not answered the question of whether it supports a public enquiry or criminal investigation,” he said. “May we have an answer to this question?”

As of Thursday morning Doxsee said he has had no response to his Aug. 29 letter to Lehman.

Doxsee is demanding these nine acres of land, at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Tiffin Street, be surrendered to him, in trust, with the understanding it will be used to benefit off-reserve Indigenous people, while respecting those buried there.

The demand includes Allandale Waterfront GO Station and the restored Allandale Train Station building.

The City of Barrie has commissioned an independent archeological review of the Allandale Station property to help determine its status. The review is not yet finished.

AECOM is doing a full archaeology assessment of the Allandale Train Station site, including stage 1, 2 and 3 studies. Pending results of the studies, a stage 4 assessment will be conducted. The stage 1 assessment has been received by the city in draft form and is under review. The stage 2 assessment started in the beginning of May. This stage includes hand-digging 275 test pits on the site. The stage 3 assessment has been completed and the city is awaiting the report.

The Quebec-based Huron-Wendat Nation's band council has adopted a resolution to establish a clear position regarding the protection and preservation of its ancestral heritage, which includes the Allandale Station land.

The Chippewas of Rama say Allandale Train Station is within its treaty territory.

Both Indigenous Peoples are being included in AECOM's archeological review, but Doxsee says another half-dozen Native groups should also be included.

“Why were other Indigenous communities, with the potential for asserted rights, not included in the consultations?” he said.

“There's no downside to them (the city) including us in the consultations. What harm could be done.”

A large portion of the Allandale Station land was the subject of a standard archeological assessment in 2000-2001, including an excavation. City officials said it was OK'd by the Ontario Ministry of Culture.

Another assessment in 2009 indicated the property might contain further archeologically significant artifacts. Historian Andrew Hunter had documented in 1907, and the city was aware of, a large burial of bones, several smaller ones and that burial sites had been discovered within the property in the 1800s.

During restoration of the Allandale Station buildings in July 2011, human remains were discovered in a crawl space. An archeological assessment took place. It concluded no archeological resources of potential heritage value or interest were found and there was no evidence of a formal grave or intentional burial.

This entire parcel of land includes Allandale Waterfront GO Station, the restored Allandale Station and city property slated for redevelopment, is also the subject of a stalled, multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

It claims breach of contract and bad faith bargaining on the city's part in failed development talks. None of the allegations have been proven or tested in court.

Last December the land itself was removed from the lawsuit; Correct Group Inc. (CGI) consented to a court order dismissing its claim for the land.

