Young Drivers of Barrie
Two-year-old Kristijan Pejanouic and his four-year-old sister, Deja-Lynn, roll in style in their Porsche GT3 as the two venture to the Barrie waterfront this week. The two share in the driving of the little electric car, which has a top speed of eight kilometres per hour. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
