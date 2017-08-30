INNISFIL – Two local men face manslaughter charges relating to a drug overdose in April.

The men, age 23 and 55, have also been charged with trafficking Fentanyl and heroin, said South Simcoe police.

On April 10, a 23-year-old Innisfil man was found dead, the victim of an apparent overdoes, police said.

Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives looked into the case, obtaining search warrants.

Two individuals who supplied the victim with the drugs were identified and arrested, police said, and charged with trafficking.

The police investigation continued, toxicology results were obtained, and it was confirmed that Fentanyl and heroin were the drugs which caused the overdose.

After consultation with the Crown Attorney's office, police officers moved to lay more charges.

Both men were re-arrested Wednesday and held for a bail hearing, charged jointly with manslaughter.

“The opioid crisis in our country has reached epidemic proportions,” said South Simcoe Police Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer.

“Drug dealers must be held accountable for their actions if we're going to make a difference. We hope this is the first step in making a change.”