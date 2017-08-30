Learn from history: LETTERS

Skewing history

(Re: ‘Rename John A. schools: Union’ in the Aug. 25 edition of the Examiner)

Our elementary school teachers should read and teach more history, then deal with John A. Macdonald in a far less anachronistic manner.

Shoving 21st-century values on to 19th-century historical characters skews history badly.

Macdonald is historically prominent because he was our first prime minister and the person who oversaw the construction of our federation and the railway system that helped glue it together.

These realities should be honoured by schools as central ingredients of Canada’s origins; Macdonald’s reverse side outlined by some of the teachers should not be forgotten either and can be taught as part of their history curriculum. If we still have such a thing.

Macdonald’s behaviour and policies were a product of his times. He represented the thinking and practice of almost everyone in power then and most of the general population.

To hurl blame at him for doing so is wrong-headed.

Carried to its conclusion the teachers’ complaints about Macdonald should also lead to the elimination of the name Louis Riel from prominent places.

He earned that spot as a spokesman for the Metis and ‘founder’ of Manitoba, fair enough, yet he also led two rebellions against Canada (elsewhere called ‘treason’) in which hundreds were killed by his forces, including innocent farmers, and he was involved in the execution (elsewhere called murder) of a helplessly bound prisoner of war: Thomas Scott.

Anachronisms and double standards are not good things for a teachers’ union to adopt.

Larry Black

Barrie

Learn from history

Five years ago, did the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario even have a thought about Sir John A. Macdonald?

Not a chance is my guess.

It was only after an event in the United States that someone suddenly awoke with the idea that we should erase our history.

What is next? I am sure that someone is greatly upset that missionaries ruined the life of countless people.

What? Should we now condemn the Vatican for those missionaries who were preaching religion to people who didn’t ask for it?

Let us close down all churches.

Should we erase from our history Pierre Trudeau, because he gave the finger? I am sure that more than one person was incensed by this.

People, get a life.

If you look deep enough you will find that history is just that, history. Learn from it.

Bob Boyer

Renfrew