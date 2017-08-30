The decomposed body of a woman was found near Dyment's Pond late Tuesday night by Barrie police.

Her identity is unknown, but she is not thought to be a missing person being investigated by police.

A forensic post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman at Wellington Plaza – saying a man approached her and said there was a body in the marsh area of Dyment Pond.

Police went there and a ground search took place.

A short time later, Barrie officers found a woman's body with obvious signs of decomposition, police said.

There's a heavy police presence in the area of Victoria, Vespra and John streets for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.