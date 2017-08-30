Efforts to re-open W. A. Fisher Auditorium's doors will ramp up again in September.

That's when a report is scheduled to go to Barrie councillors on the Dunlop Street West theatre which could not only turn it lights back on, but kick-start a $13-million fundraising campaign.

“Work has been occurring over the summer to look at the operating model, demand for the facility, and the details of the renovation project,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

Council gave final approval in early summer to enter into negotiations with HIP Development to buy the theatre and land as part of a property exchange; the city owns Red Storey Field right behind the former Barrie Central Collegiate.

“Staff have been consulting with the developer and they are working well with the city, but an agreement would follow only after council discusses the staff report,” Lehman said.

City staff were also to gauge community support for acquiring the 950-seat auditorium, and the public's willingness for a capital fundraising campaign for 100% - or another percentage councillors agree upon – of the required redevelopment cost.

Lehman has said he plans to put together a working group of community leaders who can design and stress-test the capital campaign.

He said this could include possible sponsorship, leadership gifts from corporations and individuals, and something similar to the 'take your seat' campaign, which would see donors sponsor a seat in the auditorium. An endowment fund which would support ongoing operating costs could be part of the plan as well, the mayor said.

“This would happen only after council considers the staff report and operating model, but there has been preliminary work to look at the funding model and feasibility of a fundraising campaign,” Lehman said.

He has said the $13-million cost is one that could be staged – in terms of what needs to be done immediately, and what can be done over time – such as renovations to the cafeteria, to focus on what needs doing to get the theatre open.

Lehman said he expects the staff report to come to Barrie councillors Sept. 25.

Last April, Waterloo-based HIP confirmed it had bought and will develop property containing not only BCC, but the former Prince of Wales school site, for $5.8 million from the Simcoe County District School Board.

It's to be a residential project called Modern Bayside Residences, at 125 Dunlop St. W. and 50 Bradford St.

The property's use is institutional and the zoning is C1-2. Central area commercial (C1) and transition centre commercial (C2) zoning offers a number of uses.

In the residential sector, this zoning permits apartments, all types of townhouses, single-family homes and rooming houses.

In the commercial sector, the zoning allows uses from hotel/motel to office, medical, restaurant and shopping centre. For institutional, the zoning allows school, library, museum and religious use.

The city owns Red Storey Field, and in the past has said its future could depend on the purchaser of the Barrie Central/Prince of Wales property. It could eventually be sold to that buyer/developer, depending upon whether the city's long-term vision for downtown Barrie is maintained by any proposed development.

The 7.4-acre site, along with Red Storey Field and three or four land parcels along Bradford Street, could also be combined for the redevelopment - potentially about 20 acres.

More than two years ago, the school board decided Barrie Central and the former Prince of Wales Public School were surplus to its needs and approved selling them.

bbruton@postmedia.com