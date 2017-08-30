Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard has been appointed deputy opposition whip by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Brassard’s appointment follows Scheer's unveiling of his five-member senior leadership team announced in Ottawa last month.

In October of 2016, Brassard was appointed to the Conservative shadow cabinet as the Official Opposition critic for veterans affairs.

Brassard will continue in the shadow cabinet in his new role.

“The Liberals made many promises to our veterans at election time and unfortunately they have delivered on very few,” he said. “My new role will allow me to continue to have a high level of input on the file and I will keep advocating for our military and RCMP veterans.

“We will be persistent in holding the (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau government to account and work tirelessly every day to make sure our party returns to government in 2019.”