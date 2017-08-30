Conduct issue to go to integrity commissioner

WASAGA BEACH – Ontario Provincial Police and Wasaga Beach firefighters attended the Tuesday afternoon council make-up meeting but the packed gallery and council remained calm and the agenda was light.

The meeting opened at 4 p.m. with an address by Ontario Provincial Police Liaison Team Const. Craig Houghton saying that he has held mediations between councillors and some members of the public after last Tuesday’s adjourned meeting due to heckling and warned the attendees that the mayor is within his right to adjourn the meeting if heckling interrupts council business.

Mayor Brian Smith then told the gallery that the situation, which led to the closure of last Tuesday’s meeting, has not been resolved.

“We are at an impasse. Let us agree to disagree... the item has gone to the integrity commissioner,” he said.

Coun. Sylvia Bray asked to read a statement but Mayor Smith disallowed it.

Shared with The Enterprise-Bulletin, it stated that her use of the world cowardly at a July council was not a violation of the Code of Conduct.

“My conduct was not aggressive, offensive or abusive and I will not let others judge it be so. Voting to remove me from my seat absolutely must be judged by a higher authority,” she said.

Mayor Smith cautioned the audience to be respectful of council and allow proceedings to continue without interruption.

“Let’s clear the slate and please be respectful,” he said.

Many members of the public wore stickers with a yellow happy face but with an X for a mouth instead of a smile and a slogan reading “My silence speaks volumes. I support Sylvia Bray.”

Others wore black T-shirts reading “I stand with Sylvia” in white lettering.

“Looking out, it’s heartwarming. It’s amazing,” said Bray about seeing the T-shirts after the meeting.

Bray was alone in voting against approving the minutes of the past two council meetings, saying it’s about standing up for herself.

“I will continue to fight for what I believe in,” she said adding that she is happy to be back in her council seat.

Coun. Stockwell apologized to “ratepayers” early in the meeting saying he upset some of them with his “stickiness to the process.”

“I think the mayor handled this well. We are in a stalemate, so put it to the integrity commissioner and let the integrity commissioner deal with it. That’s what he gets paid for,” he said after the meeting.

Stockwell added that he would abide by whatever the integrity commissioner rules.

After the meeting Bray said she’s fine with the issue going to the integrity commissioner because “it started with the integrity commissioner.”

“I think it needs to go somewhere and that’s a good place to start,” she added.

Mayor Brian Smith said he ruled on the issue twice under the procedural bylaw, which has led to the impasse, so he decided to go to the integrity commissioner.

“The rule of the chair was not being accepted and that becomes an issue with the integrity commissioner.”

“At the end of the day, the procedural bylaw is what it is and needs to be adhered to. I’ve ruled on it twice. It’s important to keep our comments directed to the chair and not to each other,” he said.

The issue that led to the adjournment of the Aug. 22 council meeting before any items on the agenda had been addressed, stemmed from a July special council meeting. Councillors voted against the sale of the town owned electric utility Wasaga Distribution Inc. when it was not on the agenda, but the subject of a later public meeting where a large crowd was expected.

Coun. Sylvia Bray called the vote at the meeting where few members of the public were present as “cowardly.”

Other council members, particularly Bill Stockwell, was offended.

Then at the July council meeting Mayor Brian Smith asked her to apologize under a breach of the procedural bylaw. Bray refused but left her council seat as requested.

Again at the August council meeting, Stockwell opened the meeting again asking for an apology or for her to leave her seat.

She refused and Bray supporters heckled the council until Mayor Smith called for a recess. During the recess the police were called. They arrived and requested the audience clear the chamber.

The public staged a sit-in until Mayor Smith returned to the chamber and adjourned the meeting at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The financial report from Wasaga Distribution, which was to be presented at the Aug. 22 meeting, was not on the agenda for the Aug. 29 meeting leaving a light agenda of securing the route for the Santa Claus parade and approving the July committee meetings.

No one in the audience had a comment during comment period and questions during question period were about other items.

