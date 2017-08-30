Boy, oh, boy: PAPER VIEW

A quirky twist to the lyrics of the 1973 hit Midnight Train to Georgia, sung by Gladys Knight & The Pips: the song, written by Jim Weatherly, was actually written as Midnight Plane to Houston.

How many hundreds of thousands of Houstonians now wish they could grab a plane, train, bus or car and leave that current flood of fears and tears far behind.

Funny, up until last Friday night, Harvey was one of those names that conjure a guy in his mid-1960s, a paunch sitting contentedly behind a slightly faded purple and gold Lions Club vest festooned with buttons that speak of early mornings at a community hall kitchen — pancakes on the go, so-so coffee on the brew, orange juice being poured into plastic cups, friendly, busy chit-chat, a drab grey cash box at the ready, all of it in an effort to raise funds for this or that cause.

Now and forevermore, for a certain part of Texas, Harvey will be a disaster of unnatural proportions.

In these situations, media, especially TV, becomes the great real-time chronicler of woe.

In some of the coverage I’ve seen, it does too thorough a job.

For instance, a CNN journalist a foot away from a young guy standing beside his truck on a street that’s become a river, cellphone in hand, his voice breaking in worry, then he can’t help crying, trying to get the words across, “Okay dad, call you when I get there, love you dad.”

For me, that’s journalism that crosses a line.

I can also understand why that’s exactly what lots of people would call award-winning, getting to the heart of a heartbreaking scene.

And, compared with too many others in Houston, at least that young guy is still alive.

There is a silver lining to Houston. It’s thin, but it’s important, especially up against the race-based venom that rattled Charlottesville, Va., a few weeks ago: countless cases of Latinos helping blacks; blacks helping whites; whites helping Latinos.

And any other combination of compassion you care to come up with.

Citizens, in other words, helping fellow citizens in a shared crisis.

Awkward to write and awkward to read, but this sour summer has been good for business if you’re a news media outlet. More dread-filled headlines mean more eyes and ears paying attention. That helps ratings and sooner or later that means more money. I don’t think this is a good or bad thing, because as any journalist will tell you, there are days when a cat caught in a tree zooms to the top of the urgency scale.

Bad news sells, but I’m not a fan of publications that completely ignore anything that might be interpreted as negative, going instead with image after image of smiling, happy people.

As usual, a good balance is key. Call it a home-team bias, but I think the Examiner has it down, especially when it comes to local news. There are, in my opinion, still too many stories of domestic violence or petty crime of the Alcona variety.

On the other hand, the Examiner will tell you how successful the latest Barrie Dragon Boat Festival was.

You’ll get all the details of the Barrie Baycats’ latest Intercounty Baseball League championship, although somewhere in there you’ll likely see 4-peat, which tries to make sense but strikes out.

And, hint-hint to this paper’s editor, you’ll soon read about the long-range forecast in which acclaimed climatologist Dave Phillips mercifully yanks us out of the summer of ’17 and into a glorious autumn.

For details on how you can help Houston, click to www.redcross.org.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.