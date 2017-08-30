Everything this season pointed toward another Barrie Baycats championship.

The team made sure to guide it right to the finish.

Barrie capped off its fourth, and arguably most dominant, consecutive Intercounty Baseball League title on Tuesday night in Kitchener, hammering the Panthers 10-0 in a series sweep.

“It’s always a good feeling and it’s what you play for,” said Baycats right-fielder Ryan Spataro. “It’s a great feeling, knowing that you’ve accomplished this with all of the guys that you battled with.

“Especially given the season we’d had this year, we wanted to finish it off in style.”

Barrie’s 33-3 record during the regular season was unmatched in recent history, but possibly the more impressive record was its eight straight victories in the playoffs, many of which saw the Baycats in complete control.

After pulling out an extra-innings win in Game 1 of the final, Barrie went on to outscore Kitchener 38-4 in the last three games of the championship series.

The final hope for the Panthers, following a 15-0 shellacking in Game 3, was back in Kitchener on Tuesday night, but Spataro put his team ahead for good just three pitches into the game.

“It was a funny thing,” Spataro said of his pre-game conversation with Baycats manager Angus Roy. “We were talking on the bus and ‘Goose’ said to me, ‘if you hit a home run in your first at-bat, they’ll shut it down’.

“I wasn’t trying to, but it actually ended up happening on the first (at-bat), and you could just see them get deflated a bit, which was a good feeling,” Spataro added. “Everyone on our team felt like we were going to do this.”

Barrie built up a 6-0 lead before batting around in the ninth to increase its cushion to 10-0.

Just as Kitchener’s Mike Andrulis had done two seasons ago, Yulexis La Rosa hit a fly ball out to right field with two away in the final inning.

“This one had a bit less stress after we had the big inning in the ninth there,” said Spataro, who settled under the ball for the catch. “The second time we won, I caught the last ball from Andrulis.

“I put the ball in my pocket to make sure I got it to (team president David) Mills, because he always enjoys having those keepsakes, and then went to (celebrate).”

Barrie had shut the door on Kitchener’s highly touted offence thanks to a dominant performance on the mound.

“This league has always come down to pitching, and for years, Brantford had it, and this year, we had it,” Spataro said. “I think we saw the best pitching display this league has seen in a long time with Claudio (Custodio) and that one-hitter (in Game 3). You don’t get to see that kind of thing that often.

“And then you look at what Emilis (Guerrero) has done over the past two years, being one of the most dominant pitchers in this league, and it’s amazing to see,” Spataro added. “It’s fun to watch, and even more fun to play with than against.”

Baycats catcher Kyle DeGrace took home MVP honours after hitting .417 in the playoffs with one home run and nine RBI.

“He does a lot more that people don’t get to see,” Spataro said of his catcher. “He’s calling those games behind the plate and he knows all of those hitters.

“From Game 1, he had (Sean) Reilly thinking about stuff and all confused, and that’s tough to do against a guy that hit 19 home runs and over 50 RBI,” Spataro added. “He does more than just throw the ball, catch the ball and hit, he’s calling a game back there and he’s essentially the quarterback of the club.”

Barrie’s fourth title in a row, and fifth for Spataro, capped off a 2017 season the team won’t soon forget.

“We had pitchers standing on their heads and batters having ridiculous at-bats,” Spataro said. “Everyone was clicking and it was a lot of fun.

“It’s always a great feeling to get to the dogpile at the end.”

