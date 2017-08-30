A federal shadow cabinet shakeup means Alex Nuttall is the new critic for youth, sport and persons with disabilities.

The Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP's appointment was announced by Andrew Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Trudeau is the Liberal Minister of Youth, as of 2015.

“Canadians are beginning to wake up to the false promises that Justin Trudeau made to

improve their lives.” said Nuttall.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve in shadow cabinet. I will fight so that Canadian youth have even better opportunities than past generations.”

Nuttall previously served as critic for federal development of southern Ontario, the new

sharing economy and as deputy critic of innovation, science and economic development.