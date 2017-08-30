NEW TECUMSETH – A Tottenham man has been arrested in connection with the fire which destroyed Alliston Feed Centre Aug. 19.

The 23-year-old is charged with arson and mischief endangering life. He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Nottawasaga OPP, along with New Tecumseth and Adjala Tosorontio firefighters, were called to Albert Street, just east of King Street, early that morning.

The fire was brought under control, but the historical building had to be completely destroyed, police said.

For safety reasons, residents living in the immediate area - including those in two neighbouring apartment buildings – were evacuated until the fire was under control.

The Fire Marshal's Office was called to help with the investigation, as the fire's source appeared to be intentional, OPP said.