BRADFORD – One person has been air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a serious collision involving a car and dump truck on County Rd. 27, north of Highway 9, Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police, along with Schomberg firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics, were called at 6:35 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics took one person aboard an ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said County Rd. 27 will remain closed from Line 2 to Highway 9 while the investigation continues.