GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A Toronto man clocked at 55 kilometres an hour past the speed limit was charged with stunt driving Monday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP were on radar patrol on Highway 400 when a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle was spotted speeding.

It was clocked at 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone, police said.

A 54-year-old man was charged with stunt driving by excessive speed.

His SUV was towed and impounded for seven days.

He has an October court date in Penetanguishene.