The Russians are coming; Barrie Colts open training camp
Russian forwards Andrei Svechnikov (foreground) and Alexei Lipanov hit the ice at the Barrie Molson Centre on Tuesday for the opening day of Barrie Colts training camp. Both are expected to give the OHL team a major offensive boost this season. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Russian forwards Andrei Svechnikov (foreground) and Alexei Lipanov hit the ice at the Barrie Molson Centre on Tuesday for the opening day of Barrie Colts training camp.
Both are expected to give the OHL team a major offensive boost this season.