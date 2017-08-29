SPRINGWATER TWP. – A new program to support local businesses and stimulate investment in the community was announced by Springwater Township this week.

The Community Improvement Plan (CIP) will allow municipalities to apply for grants, loans, incentives and other programs to encourage private sector investment in development and renovation efforts.

The program’s goals are to improve and revitalize areas of the township, according to Mayor Bill French.

“Each of the programs in the CIP were carefully designed to provide support for businesses investing in our community,” says Mayor Bill French. “The spinoff effects of these investments will build the local economy and strengthen the community within Springwater.”

This year, the program is being funded through an economic development reserve fund, according to Brent Spagnol, director of planning services and by-law enforcement.

“Future funding for the CIP will be determined by council through the budget process,” he said. “Establishing a Community Improvement Plan provides an opportunity for the municipality to apply for funding and incentive programs through federal, provincial and county levels of government that were otherwise inaccessible before.”

The plan endorsed by councillors includes eight programs being funded to the tune of $50,000 for the 2017 calendar year. In the future, council will determine the overall funding amount allocated to the Community Improvement Plan each year, Audette added.

Grants will be available for maintenance and upgrades to heritage properties as identified on the township’s heritage register, or designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, with maximum funding of 50% of the eligible costs, up to $5,000.

It’s believed 12 properties are designated under the Act.

A rebate program for development charges (DCs), levied by the township for new residential and non-residential development to pay for a portion of growth-related infrastructure, provides a reduction in DC’s associated with the development and redevelopment of sites.

There will be a maximum funding of up to 60% of the township’s development charge, which can be combined with the county’s DC Abatement Program.

The tax increment equivalent financing program will help offset the increase in property taxes as a result of major improvements to a property. The total amount shall not exceed 50% of the total cost of the improvements or $5,000 annually, whichever is less.

Another one of the grants includes money, up to $5,000, for 50% of the cost of facade restoration and revitalization of commercial and publicly visible agricultural buildings.

The signage improvement program provides funding for upgrades and replacement for 50% of the eligible costs, up to $1,500.

The building restoration, renovation and improvement program provides grants for interior building renovations and/or improvements that cover a portion of the costs associated with expansions and additions, general retrofitting, building code upgrades or the repurposing of buildings for commercial uses.

For more information on these and under programs under the Community Improvement Plan, visit www.springwater.ca/CIP or contact the Springwater Township planning department at 705-728-4784 Ext. 2032.

