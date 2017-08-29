Barrie's last long weekend of the summer will brighten Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Illuminate Barrie Festival will be held Sept. 2-3 at the waterfront, and feature fireworks, a cultural festival, public art, live music and interactive displays.

“This is kind of like, almost like Barrie's backyard party,” said Arin Donnelly, the city's community events co-ordinator. “It's going to be really laid-back and just a very different vibe for this event.”

This free festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Allandale Station Park, situated between Tiffin Boat Launch and Southshore Centre.

There will be distinctly Canadian foods and activities, a local producers and vendor market, a heritage village and Canada 150 themed fireworks - pyrotechnics choreographed to music.

Live music includes youth battle of the bands winner Purity, Luke Austin Band, the Nate Douglas Band, the Noolands, Dear Rouge and Hollerado on Saturday.

White Pine Dancers, Brett Caswell , Therapy Seekers, Dani Strong and Andrew Hyatt take to the stage Sunday.

The main stage will be located near Southshore Centre, overlooking Barrie's beautiful waterfront. Bring a lawn chair or grab a seat in the craft beer and cider garden to catch some great music by local and Canadian artists.

But the Illuminate Barrie Festival isn't all about music.

Both days there is axe throwing, where you can enjoy the Canadian lumberjack experience by learning how to actually throw an axe.

Or have a sword fight. Go back in time to the days of Medieval knights, men and women at-arms and Vikings. You can learn about medieval history, get the feel of armour and have the excitement of a sword fight.

And cannon firing - at noon and every half hour until 7:30 p.m. both days.

For the fireworks both nights, at 9 p.m., the shows will be set to music; people can tune in to Rock 95 (Saturday) and 107.5 Cool FM (Sunday) from wherever they are, whether on a boat or in condo on the waterfront, and listen along.

Donnelly said fireworks set to music are not new to Barrie, but haven't happened in years.

“We wanted to do something big and different for Canada 150,” Donnelly said, “a big celebration to sort of mark the end of the summer and all of the great things that have been going on in Barrie.”

Donnelly couldn't give a dollar figure for the event's budget, but noted the Ontario and Canadian governments have each contributed $50,000.

Costs are still coming in, but there will also be revenue from the licenced area and sponsorships.

And she's not making any predictions about attendance figures.

“A lot of our events are open and free to the public, so it's not like we do ticket sales or have gate areas where we can have an accurate count,” she said. “But we're really hoping for some good crowds this weekend.”

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2qKGLR9.

Illuminate Barrie festival highlights

Heritage Village: a journey back in time to explore life in the 19th century. It includes

civilian encampment and cooking demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations, War of 1812 displays, cannon firing, musket firing and drill demonstration and Dr. Quimby's Medicine Show.

Sciensational Sssnakes: learn all about Ontario reptiles and amphibians, their ecology, and conservation. Get up close and personal with frogs, geckos, turtles, and more....you may even get to touch a snake!

Axe Throwing: try your hand at being a Canadian lumberjack by learning to throw an axe with the experts from the Backyard Axe Throwing League.

Medieval Swordplay Canada: travel to a time of Medieval knights, men and women at-arms, and Vikings! Learn all about medieval history, touch some armour, and experience the excitement of a sword fight.

Source: City of Barrie