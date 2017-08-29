SEVERN TWP. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins here Aug. 24-27.

Orillia OPP investigating four break-ins charged the duo and recovered unspecified property.

A youth has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and mischief.

A man has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.