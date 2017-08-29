In his office upstairs at the Barrie Molson Centre, Colts general manager Jason Ford has a board with all the players and top prospects slotted into their respective positions.

Ford admitted he liked what he saw when he looked up at the talent the club has assembled heading into the opening day of Colts training camp on Tuesday.

“Looking up at the board here, not taking anything away from last year or previous years, but it’s a little more exciting,” Ford said. “You’ve got some real young, world-class players on there at various levels in Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Suzuki.”

The respective first-overall pick in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft and OHL Priority Selection, Svechnikov and Suzuki are key pieces on a rebuilding team that is looking to take a big step forward this season.

They’re two talented forwards the club believes can have an immediate impact and help propel them back into the playoffs and a contender in the OHL’s Eastern Conference.

“Yes, they will be rookies and there is a learning process, but these are highly skilled players that led their age group and they tend to figure things out quicker than most,” Ford said of his prized additions this off-season. “We’re confident all of them can really help us move up in the standings this year.

“Everything together, we’re real excited to get things going,” the GM added.

After lighting up the United States Hockey League last season, Svechnikov brings his immense talents to the BMC. The gifted Russian winger is already being touted as the possible first-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft next summer.

“Svechnikov is a world-class player and he’s going to make an impact,” Ford said.

Besides Svechnikov and Suzuki, the Colts have also added 2016 Russian import pick and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alexei Lipanov, who was Svechnikov’s centre at the world under-18 championships and World Junior ‘A’ Challenge.

Add that a strong group of 18 eligible returnees and the Colts, who were the OHL’s youngest club last season, are determined to leave their last-place finish behind them.

“You finished last and OK you’re rebuilding, but you don’t want that to happen again,” Ford said. “You want to have significant improvement the following year and show that last year was just kind of a one-off. Move forward together as a team and have an attitude on the team that we can win every hockey game.

“With our skill level, we’re right there with every team,” the GM added. “So there’s no reason why we can’t be in every game and have a chance to win every night.”

With the addition of several top prospects and a large returning group, Ford expects a competitive training camp.

“We’re going to have some really good battles in camp,” he said. “We’re obviously going to have some high picks that we’ve acquired over the summer that are going to have spots, but they’re going to have to earn their keep and we’ll see over the course of the training camp and exhibition where they really fit in.”

Ford says the opportunity will be there for everyone at camp to make their mark. It was only a few years ago that Andrew Mangiapane turned a camp free-agent invitation into a standout OHL career and having his named called by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft.

“If you’re a player coming in, you can see the Barrie Colts had a rebuilding year so this is a good opportunity because they’re looking for new talent, new players to get their team going,” Ford said.

After finishing tied with North Bay with the second-fewest goals in the OHL and having the league’s worst power-play, the Colts should have plenty of firepower in this year’s camp.

Kirill Nizhnikov is loaded with offensive talent and the second-year winger could line up with Svechnikov and Lipanov to form a potent Russia trio.

Third-year winger Lucas Chiodo took a giant step last season with 53 points, while Zachary Magwood and Ben Hawerchuk should also build upon solid seasons up front.

Barrie is still hoping to convince 2016 first-round pick Jack McBain to forgo the NCAA route and join the club.

With McBain, the Colts could ice a top-six forward group that would be among the most talented in the OHL.

“I think now that we have a little more skill we can create a little more on the power play and I think that’s going to bode well in the standings,” Ford said.

Second-year centres Curtis Douglas and Jason Willms are both looking to build on their impressive finishes to last season, while veteran winger Aidan Brown took a big step in his development as a power forward.

“If a lot of them have taken that next step, then you could be a real good hockey club,” Ford said. “At the end of the day, some of them are still in transition, some of them are young and I know some of them are going to have tremendous improvement on last season.

“If you see previous teams with (head coach Dale Hawerchuk), they learn a lot, come back and get better,” he added. “Look at the jump in points from the Tanner Pearsons and Mark Scheifeles.”

After icing the youngest blue-line in the OHL last season, the club is also hoping returning defenders Tyler Tucker, Justin Murray, Joey Keane, Kade Landry and Christopher Cameron can take that next step.

“They’ve grown together,” Ford said of the returnees. “They’ve gone through some tough times and that’s not easy, but they’re all coming back and they really want to prove themselves.”

With Tom Hedberg returning to Sweden and Robert Proner gone, the door is open for talented youngsters such as Nate Allensen, the team’s second-round pick, Victor Hadfield, the top pick in the under-18 draft, and fourth-round pick Matthew Hill to make their mark in camp and earn roster spots on the back end.

After carrying the bulk of the load down the stretch last season as a rookie, Christian Propp is in position to grab the No. 1 reins in the crease with a strong camp.

“I think the mileage he got is going to bode really well for him this year,” Ford said. “He’s really hungry to get out and improve on everything.”

The Colts are excited about rookie prospects Kai Edmonds and third-round pick Jet Greaves.

Overager David Ovsjannikov also remains in the mix.

“We have some good options across the board,” the GM added.

While Ford hasn’t ruled out making any trades through camp, the Colts brass is likely to wait through the early part of the season to see where they stack up against other teams with the young group.

“Definitely,” Ford said of the possibility of making key additions. “If we’re doing well and if there are some positions we think we can do better and we could take a serious run, we’ve never hesitated to do that. Just because we’re young this year doesn’t mean we can’t do that again.”

Scrimmages start at the BMC on Wednesday at 9:30 am. and run through the day to 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, a morning practice at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by the annual Blue-White game at the BMC, starting at 7 p.m.