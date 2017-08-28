NEW TECUMSETH – A passenger is in critical condition in hospital after being ejected from a car which rolled over into a ditch on Industrial Parkway early Saturday near Church Street in Alliston.

The yellow Chevrolet Cobalt's driver, another male passenger and a female were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Nottawasaga OPP.

When officers arrived, the car was found in the ditch. Through further OPP investigation it was determined the male driver had been consuming alcohol, and he was arrested.

A 17-year-old New Tecuimseth male faces nine charges.

He is charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three counts of causing a motor vehicle accident with bodily harm, with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his body.

He was later released from custody with a Bradford court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP, New Tecumseth firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics were called to the crash, just before 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 26.