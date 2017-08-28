Change text size for the story

(Staff) - Both men connected to an Aug. 13 downtown Barrie shooting have now been arrested.

City police said Monday that Max Cemeron Pritchett, wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant, has been arrested.

Pritchett, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, firearm possession, possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition possession, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He had a court date in Barrie on Monday.

