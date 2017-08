ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Barrie OPP are investigating the theft of a yellow, 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400cc ATV from a residence on Lakeshore Drive and Line 7 sometime from 4-7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.