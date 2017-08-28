BRADFORD – A Pickering man found hiding in a closet was charged with assault Sunday after officers went to a domestic in progress.

South Simcoe police say a woman was assaulted at a Bradford home and activated her cellphone for assistance.

A friend who was called heard the commotion and called police.

When officers arrived, the woman would not co-operate due to fear of a man. Police determined he was under a peace bond to stay away from the woman.

He was found hiding in a closet, arrested and charged with assault and four counts of breaching his peace bond.

A 37-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.