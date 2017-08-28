No serious injuries after Anne and Wellington streets collision, Monday
A woman and her eight-month-old toddler are escorted by a Simcoe County paramedic to be assessed after a two-vehicle collision at Anne Street North and Wellington Street West Monday afternoon. There were no serious injuries, although a Highway Traffic Act charge was laid in connection with the incident. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA
There were no serious injuries, although a Highway Traffic Act charge was laid in connection with the incident.