INNISFIL – A moose skull with antlers was stolen from a Chestnut Street home here Saturday.

South Simcoe police say a quality of change was also removed from a man's unlocked vehicle.

Anyone who has seen the missing moose skull and antlers is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141, ext. 1464 or e-mail roger.cruz@southsimcoepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.