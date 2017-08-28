INNISFIL – A local man faces multiple charges after a woman was choked, punched and slapped Friday night.

South Simcoe police were called to a residence at 9 p.m. and officers learned a man had been released from jail and returned to his girlfriend's home.

There was an argument and a woman was assaulted, police said.

Later that day, property was damaged inside the home, a woman was slapped and there was damage to appliances inside the home.

The woman's son was assaulted outside, police said, and his windshield was broken.

A 45-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

He is charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, choking and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Neither the woman nor her son required medical attention, police said.