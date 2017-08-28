Barrie Baycats are one win away from a fourth straight Intercounty Baseball League championship after two dominating performances on the weekend against Kitchener Panthers.

Claudio Custodio tossed a complete-game one-hitter, and Baycats' batters pounded out 19 hits in a 15-0 win Sunday night at Coates Stadium.

This victory came on the heels of a 13-4 Barrie victory Saturday night in Kitchener.

The Baycats now have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven final, with game four Tuesday night at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener.

In Sunday night's home game, Barrie's Ryan Rijo homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Baycats - but he had plenty of help.

Kevin Atkinson went 3-for-6 with three RBI and scored two runs, Jordan Castaldo had four hits and two RBI, Kyle DeGrace drove in a pair and stole a base, Ryan Spataro singled, doubled and had two RBI and three runs, while Branfy Infante and Brandon Dhue each had two hits. The duo also combined to score three times.

Meanwhile, Custodio (1-0) struck out 13 Panthers. He was nearly perfect, save for a lead-off single to Kitchener's Colin Gordner and a walk to Yorbis Borroto in the third inning.

Panthers starter Sean Ratcliffe (1-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits with five walks and three strikeouts during three and two-third innings.

Tuesday's game has a 7:30 p.m. start time at Kitchener's Jack Couch Park.