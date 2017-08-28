The Barrie Colts will open their annual training camp on Tuesday.

The day will begin with fitness testing at The Training Room in the morning, followed by an introduction to team staff and a camp outline before moving on to medical reviews with a therapist.

Afternoon scrimmages will follow at the Barrie Molson Centre with a White-versus-Navy game at 4:30 p.m., and then Gold-versus-Red beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule includes a Gold-White scrimmage at 9:30 a.m., followed by Navy-Red at 10:45 a.m. The afternoon will see Gold take on Navy at 1 p.m., and White against Red at 2:15 p.m.

Thursday begins with a practice starting at 10:30 a.m., with the annual Blue-White game at 7 p.m., followed by player cuts.

Friday morning will include a practice at 10:30 a.m., with the Colts taking on the Niagara IceDogs in an exhibition game at 7 p.m.

The team will practise again on Saturday morning and then face the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

The Colts will also face the IceDogs on Monday at 6 p.m. at the BMC.