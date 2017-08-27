GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A boat and a trailer were stolen from a Driftwood Cove Marina storage lot recently, police say.

OPP say it took place between 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 20 on Port Severn Road North.

Police describe the trailer as an EZ Load boat trailer, Ontario licence plate B3099R, with a 21-foot blue and white Doral boat with an inboard/outboard, 250hp Volvo engine. There was also a 36-inch swim platform on the back and a JL Audio stereo system on board.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-526-3761, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.