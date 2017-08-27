Cassandra Hunter will be buried Monday in Thornhill's Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

The 26-year-old Innisfil woman was killed in an Aug. 20 crash just north of Detroit.

The collision left her fiance Joseph Spataro, 29, also of Innisfil, in serious condition.

His black 1984 Mazda R7A was crashed into by a red 2002 Ford F-150pickup truck.

on southbound I-75, south of Crooks, at approximately 1:30 a.m. that day.

Both vehicles were travelling south on the freeway, Troy, Michigan police said, when the F-150 rear-ended the Mazda, causing the car to catch fire immediately.

Both Spataro and Hunter were transported from the scene to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, by Alliance Mobile Health.

Hunter died hours after the crash at the hospital, police said.

Both Spataro and Hunter were wearing seat belts, police said, although the vehicle was not equipped with air bags. They were in the area for the Woodward Dream Cruise, police said of the popular car show.

The 35-year-old driver of the F-150 was treated on scene by paramedics. A Warren, Michigan man was subsequently arrested by Troy police on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Born in North York, Toronto, Hunter worked in business development and was a member of a women's soccer league.

Her funeral is scheduled to begin Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xnPsRi.

