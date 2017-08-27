What a difference a year can make.

The value of building permits issued in Barrie last month fell by just more than $21 million compared to July of 2016, statistics released by the city show.

But Chris Glanville, Barrie's supervisor of building services, said that's not unusual.

“Those kind of variances are normal,” he said. “At the end of the year I'm expecting it to be a similar construction value number, by the time it's all said and done ... overall.”

The majority of this year's July deficit came in the industrial building sector, or about $18.6 million of the shortfall.

There wasn't any last month, zero.

Two building permits drove industrial construction in July of 2016.

The first was a new warehouse at 204 Mapleview Dr. W., a 197,561-square-foot building with a value of $15 million.

“The square footage is massive, so it is a humungous area,” Glanville said of the warehouse.

The second permit in July of 2016 was for a new manufacturing building at 162 King St., 28,685 sq. ft. in size and worth $3.5 million.

The total value of building permits issued in July of 2017 is nearly $4.4 million – while it was close to $25.5 million that month in 2016.

While July's numbers are down this year, construction continues to hum along in Barrie – as Glanville noted.

The accumulated value of city building permits to the end of July, 2017 is nearly $210.3 million. Last year, at that time, it was $89.7 million.

And the $210.3 million in construction building permit value after seven months of 2017 exceeds last year's entire total of $151.1 million.

Driving this year's building permit values is the residential sector, which had permits valuing $112.5 million from January to July. During the same seven months in 2016, the residential building permit value was $26.4 million.

And the majority of the residential building permit value so far in 2017 - $81.7 million – comes in the low-rise sector – with new, add-ons or alteration buildings.

Residential building is expected to be a major driving force behind city construction for years to come.

The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan, in the south end, were both approved by Barrie city council in June 2014.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010.

Late last year, a public meeting was held to rezone the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans, where 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

These areas are for 60% of Barrie's population growth to 2031; the remaining 40% will be within the city's old borders.

The residential template is for a diversity of single-family homes, townhomes, two-unit homes, apartments, garages set-back to homes with restricted door sizes, smaller car spaces, retail places and restrictions on commercial/recreational vehicles in residential areas in the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans.

