WASAGA BEACH – Cash was stolen from unlocked vehicles here on Broadpoint Street, New York Avenue and Princess Point Drive residences between late Aug. 24 and early Aug. 25, say Huronia West OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.