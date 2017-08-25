Expect delays. Make that more delays.

Traffic snarls along Barrie's Essa Road, between Gowan and Anne streets, are set to accelerate on this 600-metre stretch of road.

With Essa having been closed from Tiffin Street to Burton Avenue since July 4, that closure will be extended – beginning Monday – to Anne Street, although the Essa/Gowan intersection will re-open.

And Innisfil Street, which is one way out of the gridlock, will be closed from Essa to Caroline Street, again beginning Monday.

“It isn't an easy one. None of the roads in Barrie are on a nice grid pattern,” said Stew Patterson, Barrie's manager of design and construction. “Around the lake you kind of get pinched, and Essa (Road) is kind of a critical path for many routes.”

Shona Chapman, owner/operator of Unicuts at 1 Gowan St. for 22 years and counting, said the road construction has affected her business.

“It's a royal pain in the neck. There are annoyances, but what do you do?” she said Friday.

“The biggest thing for me actually is they park a lot of their huge trucks right in front of my shop, while they're working,” Chapman said. “It's one thing when people can't get in to me .. but when they can't even see my shop, to see if I'm open, because these huge cement trucks are right in front of me ...”

She figures Unicuts has lost some walk-in customers since construction began, but said her regulars are pretty faithful.

Chapman said the frustrations of motorist have not gone unnoticed.

“We've watched people get out in the middle of the construction zone and move pylons,” she said. “And not just young people, senior women, everything. We've had some comedy with it as well.”

Patterson said Essa Road from Gowan Street to Burton will be closed for six more weeks, to the beginning of October.

The corner of Gowan and Essa re-opens Monday, and the Anne Street/Essa Road intersection will remain open.

Patterson said the city is doing what it can to make things easier for motorists there.

“We make changes to the signal timing to expedite and make the traffic flow as best as it can,” he said. “When we first closed Essa, it was quite a lot of backup but it has improved and yes, it isn't going to be ideal.

“Obviously the sooner we can get it open the better. There is a lot of work to do between Burton and Anne Street.”

Arnott Construction is doing the $8.85-million project, including utility relocations, design and construction.

The Hotchkiss Creek Master Drainage Plan says stormwater drainage along Essa Road should flow into to a previously installed storm system at the corner of Essa Road and Gowan Street.

As a result of the large-size storm system, the sanitary sewer system must be lowered and new water services must be installed.

This job also requires the complete reconstruction of the roadway, including curbs and sidewalks.

Chapman takes the new roadwork with a grain of salt.

“That's going to be horrible, because the detours are even more complex,” she said, “but at least this corner will be open at Gowan and Essa. That helps for me, for a little.”

Essa Road is expected to be closed from Gowan to Anne streets until December, Patterson said Friday.

For more information on this project, visit http://bit.ly/2wNqYDh.

bbruton@postmedia.com

Essa Road infrastructure improvements

The project includes:

*utility relocations

*sanitary sewer installation, including service replacement

*replacing portions of the existing watermain and services on south side of Essa Road

*concrete box culvert

*storm sewers and accessories

*boulevard restoration

*roadway replacement, including concrete curb and gutter

*concrete sidewalks

*traffic signal replacement at the Essa Road/Burton Avenue intersection, & the Essa Road and Innisfil Street intersection

Source: City of Barrie