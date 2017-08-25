It took 10 innings for the Barrie Baycats to win the opener of the 99th Intercounty Baseball League championship final.

Claudio Custodio scored on a fielder's choice to give the reigning-champion Baycats a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Kitchener Panthers on Thursday night at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

The Baycats scored the winning run without registering a hit in the inning, as Kitchener made two errors and Noelvis Entenza issued a walk.

Barrie's Ryan Spataro went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Kyle DeGrace, Kevin Atkinson and Conner Morro each drove in a run.

Enerio Del Rosario (1-0) picked up the win after getting five outs. He gave up one hit and struck out a batter. Baycats starter Emilis Guerrero went 8.1 innings and was lifted after allowing Mike Gordner's two-run blast that tied the game in the top of the ninth.

Guerrero scattered six hits and struck out eight.

Tanner Nivins had two hits and two runs for Kitchener, and Jeff MacLeod added a pair of singles and an RBI.

Entenza (1-2) allowed an unearned run in 1.1 innings and walked two while striking out one.

Matt McGovern started and went 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Game 2 goes Saturday night in Kitchener at 7 p.m., followed by Game 3 on Sunday night back at Coates Stadium in Midhurst beginning at 7 p.m.

The Baycats are seeking their fourth-straight IBL title.