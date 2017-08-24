Wasaga council meeting redo on Tuesday

WASAGA BEACH – Last Tuesday's council meeting was adjourned before many of the items on the agenda were heard, as a result Wasaga Beach will host a special meeting of council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, starting at 4 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the council chamber at town hall, 30 Lewis Street.

Council is convening to deal with business that was on the Tuesday, Aug. 22 council meeting agenda.

The agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 29 meeting will be available to the public by 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. and will be on the town website atwww.wasagabeach.com.

The Committee of the Whole budget meeting that was planned for Aug. 29 will now take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the classroom at town hall.