RICHMOND HILL – A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries during a pedestrian crash involving a Bradford driver Thursday morning.

York Regional police say the 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle at 11:20 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Humberland Drive.

The teenager was taken to hospital.

The driver, a 53-year-old Bradford woman, remained at the scene.

Police are looking for any witnesses they have not already interviewed or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

Call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.