The Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples (OCIP) is demanding possession of Barrie's Allandale Station land.

“We don't see any other conclusion except there be an Aboriginal burial ground (on the city owned land at Tiffin Street and Lakeshore Drive),” said Keith Doxsee, governor of OCIP area 7, which includes Barrie.

“If any other conclusion is reached other than that, we have doubts about the process,” he said. “So it would seem to me the better approach would be to surrender all the land to let us excavate it to the extent we feel is necessary.”

Ron Swain, an executive with OCIP, has confirmed that Doxsee speaks on this matter for the entire Coalition, which is affiliated with the Congress of Aboriginal People, he said, a national organization.

OCIP made its demands for the nine acres of Allandale Station land in an Aug. 22 letter to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne. These demands include Allandale Waterfront GO Station and the restored Allandale Train Station building.

The City of Barrie said Thursday afternoon it has no comment on the OCIP letter, as it was sent to Wynne.

But Karry Sandy-McKenzie, Williams Treaties First Nations process co-ordinator and negotiator for the Chippewas of Rama, had plenty to say.

“Our opinion is that Keith Doxsee does not represent any members of ours,” she said. “He has no authority to speak on our behalf, and only the chief and council, as elected officials of Rama, have that right.

“What's he's failed to recognize is that Allandale Train Station is within the treaty territory of Rama First Nation. They have constitutional rights to be consulted, and they've been totally accommodated by the City of Barrie and have a positive working relationship with them, and have been actually involved since 2014 with monitoring this process and the city has accommodated every request.”

Sandy-McKenzie said the Chippewas of Rama will be responding to Doxsee's letter to Wynne.

The Huron-Wendat Nation's band council, based in Quebec, has adopted a resolution to establish a clear position regarding the protection and preservation of its ancestral heritage, which includes the Allandale Station land.

Huron Wendat Grand Chief Konrad Sioui has questioned OCIP's legitimacy.

“Let's be fair here ... nations make treaties,” he said. “We have no problem accommodating and working with other nations that are part of the Williams Treaties.

“But those organizations that are lobbying or claiming they do represent Indigenous people or any other ... honestly we have nothing to do with that. They're self-proclaimed people and they don't have a base.

“Doxsee never and will never get the support or a mandate of any kind from the Huron-Wendat Nation,” Sioui said. “I would say I'm comfortably sure the Willaims Treaties people would not do the same.”

The seven Williams Treaties First Nations members are: Alderville First Nation, Beausoleil First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island, Chippewas of Rama, Curve Lake First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation and Mississaugas of Scugog Island, according to the Ontario government.

The Ontario Coalition of Indigneous Peoples says it represents the rights and interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians living off-reserve in Ontario. It is an affiliate of the Indigenous Peoples’ Assembly of Canada, formerly known as the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, and previously as the Native Council of Canada. Doxsee says his coalition represents about 73% of Ontario's Indigenous population.

Jeff Costen, spokesman for Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Eleanor McMahon, said the province will consider OCIP's letter to Wynne.

“Our government will carefully review and assess the requests submitted by the Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples,” he said.

“In the meantime, it’s important to ensure that all processes outlined by the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act are followed before further steps are taken. Indigenous engagement will remain a critical priority in site assessment as is outlined by Ontario’s Standards and Guidelines for Archaeologists.”

The Registrar of Cemeteries will declare the Allandale Station land to be one of three things - an Aboriginal Peoples burial ground, a burial ground or an irregular burial site, said Ontario's Ministery of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

This declaration will be made based on archaeological assessment reports that will be provided to the Registrar, once the ministry reviews and accepts them.

“There is little, if any, doubt the site contains the remains of Indigenous people and in time the Registrar will designate the site as an Aboriginal People's burial ground,” Doxsee said.

The City of Barrie has commissioned an independent archeological review of the Allandale Station property to help determine its status. The review is not yet finished.

AECOM is doing a full archaeology assessment of the Allandale Train Station site, including stage 1, 2 and 3 studies. Pending results of the studies, a stage 4 assessment will be conducted. The stage 1 assessment has been received by the city in draft form and is under review. The stage 2 assessment started in the beginning of May. This stage includes hand-digging 275 test pits on the site. The stage 3 assessment has been completed and the city is awaiting the report.

A large portion of the Allandale Station land was the subject of a standard archeological assessment in 2000-2001, including an excavation. City officials said it was OK'd by the Ontario Ministry of Culture.

Another assessment in 2009 indicated the property might contain further archeologically significant artifacts. Historian Andrew Hunter had documented in 1907, and the city was aware of, a large burial of bones, several smaller ones and that burial sites had been discovered within the property in the 1800s.

During restoration of the Allandale Station buildings in July 2011, human remains were discovered in a crawl space. An archeological assessment took place. It concluded no archeological resources of potential heritage value or interest were found and there was no evidence of a formal grave or intentional burial.

This entire parcel of land includes Allandale Waterfront GO Station, the restored Allandale Station and city property slated for redevelopment, is also the subject of a stalled, multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

It claims breach of contract and bad faith bargaining on the city's part in failed development talks. None of the allegations have been proven or tested in court.

Last December, however, the land itself was removed from the lawsuit; Correct Group Inc. (CGI) consented to a court order dismissing its claim for the land.

Earlier this month, Doxsee said the Allandale Station land needs a public inquiry, or a criminal investigation, to determine if an Indigenous burial site was desecrated. He sent this request to Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown and Wynne.

